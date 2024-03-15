El Taco Cart
Appetizers
- Elote$6.00
Grilled sweet yellow corn, green mayonnaise, queso cotija, cilantro.
- Rice$4.00
Mexican style red rice (poblano, cilantro, parsley) (GF)(NF)(DF)(VG).
- Black Beans$4.00
Vegetarian black beans, roasted garlic (V)(GF)(NF).
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
House made chips with two red (1 oz) and two green (1 oz) salsas.
- Guacamole$13.00
Michoacan avocados, tomatoes, serrano pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, house made chips.
- Taquitos de Papa$7.00
potatoes, sour cream, queso fresco, and salsa
- Mango Habanero Wings (5)$8.00
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mango habanero sauce.
- Mole Wings (5)$8.00
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mole sauce.
Tacos
- Asada Steak Taco$5.00
Red chile marinated steak with onions and cilantro.
- Al Pastor Pork Taco$5.00
Slow cooked pork carnitas with onions and cilantro.
- Tinga Chicken Taco$5.00
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken with onions and cilantro.
- Vegetarian Taco$5.00
Roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes with onions and cilantro.
