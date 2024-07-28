2x points now for loyalty members
El Taco Cart
Appetizers
- Elote
Grilled sweet yellow corn, green mayonnaise, queso cotija, cilantro.$6.00
- Rice
Mexican style red rice (poblano, cilantro, parsley) (GF)(NF)(DF)(VG).$4.00
- Black Beans
Vegetarian black beans, roasted garlic (V)(GF)(NF).$4.00
- Chips & Salsa
House made chips with two red (1 oz) and two green (1 oz) salsas.$7.00
- Guacamole
Michoacan avocados, tomatoes, serrano pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, house made chips.$13.00
- Taquitos de Papa
Potatoes, sour cream, queso fresco, and salsa.$7.00
- Mango Habanero Wings (5)
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mango habanero sauce.$8.00
- Mole Wings (5)
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mole sauce.$8.00
Tacos
- Asada Steak Taco
Red chile marinated steak with onions and cilantro.$5.00
- Al Pastor Pork Taco
Slow cooked pork carnitas with onions and cilantro.$5.00
- Tinga Chicken Taco
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken with onions and cilantro.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Calabacitas Vegetarian Taco
Roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes with onions and cilantro.$5.00
Tamales
Burritos
Quesadillas
- Asada Steak Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, red chile marinated steak.$11.00
- Al Pastor Pork Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, slow cooked pork carnitas.$11.00
- Tinga Chicken Quesadillas
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Calabacitas Vegetarian Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes.$11.00
- Cheese Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, cheese-only.$6.00