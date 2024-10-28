El Taco Cart
Appetizers
Guacamole
Michoacan avocados, tomatoes, serrano pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, house made chips.$13.00
Chips & Salsa
House made chips with two red (1 oz) and two green (1 oz) salsas.$7.00
Elote
Grilled sweet yellow corn, green mayonnaise, queso cotija, cilantro.$6.00
Taquitos de Papa
Potatoes, sour cream, queso fresco, and salsa.$7.00
Platanos
Sweet plantains, black beans, sour cream, fresco cheese.$8.00
Mango Habanero Wings (5)
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mango habanero sauce topped with cilantro.$8.00
Mole Wings (5)
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mole sauce and topped with sesame seed.$8.00
Fries
Tacos
Asada Steak Taco
Red chile marinated steak with onions and cilantro.$5.00
Tinga Chicken Taco
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken with onions and cilantro.$5.00
Al Pastor Pork Taco
Slow cooked pork carnitas with onions and cilantro.$5.00
Calabacitas Vegetarian Taco
Roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes with onions and cilantro.$5.00
Camaron Shrimp Taco
Garlic habanero shrimp, jalapeno mayo, red pickled onion.$6.00
Burritos
Quesadillas
Asada Steak Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, red chile marinated steak.$11.00
Tinga Chicken Quesadillas
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken$11.00
Al Pastor Pork Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, slow cooked pork carnitas.$11.00
Calabacitas Vegetarian Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes.$11.00
Chihuahua Cheese Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas, cheese-only.$6.00
Enchiladas *NEW*
Sides
Rice
Mexican style red rice (poblano, cilantro, parsley) (GF)(NF)(DF)(VG).$4.00
Black Beans
Vegetarian black beans, roasted garlic (V)(GF)(NF).$4.00
Side Chihuahua Cheese$0.50
Side Sour Cream$0.50
Side Pico de Gallo$0.50
Side Avocado
Side of avocado slices.$0.75
Salsa Verde (Green) 1 oz$1.00
Salsa Verde (Green) 8 oz$6.00
Salsa Roja (Red) 1 oz$1.00
Salsa Roja (Red) 8 oz$6.00
Drinks
Classic Coke Can
12 oz Can$3.00
Diet Coke Can
12 oz Can$3.00
Sprite Can
12 oz Can$3.00
Topo Chico
12 oz glass bottle$3.00
Bottled Water$3.00
Red Bull
12 oz can$5.00
Horchata
A refreshing, creamy rice drink with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, hand-crafted in the traditional Mexican style.$4.00
Mexican Hot Chocolate (Large)
A rich, velvety cocoa blend simmered with aromatic cinnamon and a whisper of spice, then frothed to a creamy perfection.$4.00
Coffee (Large)
Coffee$3.50
Mole Chicken Enchilada
Two (2) mole enchiladas with chicken, topped off with sour cream and queso fresco, sides of Mexican rice and black beans.