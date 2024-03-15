El Taco Cart
Spend $25, save 10%
24S25S10
Copied!
Spend $25, save 10%
24S25S10
Copied!
Appetizers
Freshly made appetizers, great for sharing!
- Elote$6.00
Grilled sweet yellow corn, green mayonnaise, queso cotija, cilantro.
- Rice$4.00
Mexican style red rice (poblano, cilantro, parsley) (GF)(NF)(DF)(VG).
- Black Beans$4.00
Vegetarian black beans, roasted garlic (V)(GF)(NF).
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
House made chips with two red (1 oz) and two green (1 oz) salsas.
- Guacamole$13.00
Michoacan avocados, tomatoes, serrano pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, house made chips.
- Taquitos de Papa$7.00
potatoes, sour cream, queso fresco, and salsa
- Mango Habanero Wings (5)$8.00
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mango habanero sauce.
- Mole Wings (5)$8.00
Five (5) chicken wings with house made mole sauce.
Tacos
- Asada Steak Taco$5.00
Red chile marinated steak with onions and cilantro.
- Al Pastor Pork Taco$5.00
Slow cooked pork carnitas with onions and cilantro.
- Tinga Chicken Taco$5.00
Tomato chipotle sauce, shredded chicken with onions and cilantro.
- Vegetarian Taco$5.00
Roasted tatume squash, poblanos rajas, roasted potatoes with onions and cilantro.
Tamales
Handmade and steamed in corn husk
Burritos
Quesadillas
Two (2) quesadillas
Deserts
Drinks
Utensils
Please request if you would like single-use foodware such as napkins or disposable utensils. City of Chicago (Ordinance MCC 4-8-065) requires that, for delivery or take-out orders, single-use foodware be provided only upon request.
El Taco Cart Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 535-7220
Open now • Closes at 2:30AM